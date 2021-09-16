Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results
Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 9.14.21.
513 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Sep 7- Sep 13. (98 confirmed, 415 probable).
Weekly Trend
The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:
41-50yo (85 cases)
31-40yo (80 cases)
0-10yo (76 cases)
Monthly Trends
Since August, the reported cases for Orange County has increased by at least 150 cases per week. Listed below are the reflected trends.
8/17- 8/23: 691 new cases
8/24- 8/30: 811 new cases
8/31- 9/6: 504 new cases
9/7-9/13: 513 new cases
Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):
8/17- 8/23: 173 new cases
8/24- 8/30: 291 new cases
8/31- 9/6: 170 new cases
9/7-9/13: 111 new cases
Hospitalizations
There are 68 cases currently being hospitalized:
5 were fully vaccinated
4 partially vaccinated
59 were not vaccinated
17 on ventilator
