OPINION: Story Over a Cup Too late or too early? You decide.

So another Fall is upon us. The grid iron is set for another season of disappointment in my favorite teams, the Boys of October are getting their bats ready for the World Series.

Pumpkin Spice everywhere.

Yesterday I bought 20 gallons of pumpkin spice unleaded. And then bought a pumpkin hot dog from inside.

Maybe they are taking it a bit too far with that, the pumpkin spice mayo was a bit off.

But, like most people of the area, it is a far more important seasonal milestone.

One day closer to the end of “the season.”

I will not mention its name for fear of invoking the wrath of the thingies from high atop the place, but we all know of which I speak.

And for those of you so inclined, a day closer to Hunting Season.

I see y’all cleaning your rifles and sharpening your arrows.

(A quick side note, how I spelled y’all in the line above is what spellcheck has said was correct. I was taught to spell it ya’ll… What say you readers? Which is the proper way?)

I wonder if they make pumpkin spice bullets?

But, moving on.

My wife is really looking forward to decorating the house for Fall this year. She has found fall and Halloween ornaments which she has decided will give the house a festive look.

I pointed out since the boys had been digging in the yard, you could argue the yard had a Zombie apocalypse thing going.

She was not amused.

So, this past weekend we were looking at the outside of the house to see where some of the decorations will be placed.

I immediately noticed one thing, the Christmas lights on the house from last year were still up.

My wife noticed it too.

The question then was, why are the lights up this late?

The question I then had was, where the lights up too late, or up too early?

And what is the cut off to saying it one way or the other?

Could these lights be seasonal?

So, if the lights are up and on in February, could the red and white be Valentine’s decorations?

If they are up in July, could I add some blue and call them patriotic?

If I were to add a witch or hang some white lights in the shape of a ghost, could I call it ready for Halloween?

Maybe I could hang some orange lights from the roof and call them Pumpkin Spice lights.

Michael Cole is a syndicated columnist that when he is not writing, he is plotting global domination. You can follow him at www.storyoveracup.com