Nicholas rainfall map
Weather
Here is an estimate of how much rain fell during Nicholas.
Hardin County: 2 to 5 inches
Jasper County: 0.5 to 4 inches
Jefferson County: 4 to 12 inches
Newton County: 1.5 to 4 inches
Orange County: 3 to 5 inches
Tyler County: 0.5 to 3 inches
Acadia Parish: 3 to 5 inches
Allen Parish: 4 to 8 inches
Avoyelles Parish: 4 to 12 inches
Beauregard Parish: 2 to 5 inches
Calcasieu Parish: 3 to 8 inches
Cameron Parish: 3 to 8 inches
Evangeline Parish: 6 to 12 inches
Iberia Parish: 2 to 5 inches
Lafayette Parish: 4 to 6 inches
Rapides Parish: 2 to 10 inches
St. Landry Parish: 4 to 12 inches
St. Martin Parish: 2 to 5 inches
St. Mary Parish: 2 to 4 inches
Vermilion Parish: 2 to 6 inches
Vernon Parish: 1 to 7 inches
There is still some patchy rain in the area today, but the accumulations will be minimal.
