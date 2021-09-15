11th Annual Scarecrow Festival returns to Shangri La Gardens

An Annual Scarecrow Festival is back and Shangri La Gardens would love for you to join in on the fun! This year’s festival takes place October 12 through November 6, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friends from all over will be able to enjoy dozens of unique scarecrow contest exhibits, fall flowering displays, thousands of pumpkins, and autumn decorations displayed throughout Shangri La Gardens. Free times tickets for this event will be available on its website on Friday, October 1, 2021, and are recommended to ensure entry into the gardens as capacity is limited.

Interested in creating your own scarecrow? Each year, talented people from throughout the community and surrounding region create amazing scarecrows made from recycled materials to showcase throughout the gardens. Whether submitted individually, by family, or by groups representing businesses, schools, organizations, or churches, all scarecrow designs are always innovative, inspiring, and environmentally friendly. As always, participation is FREE! Online registration for the scarecrow contest is available on the Shangri La Gardens’ website.

This year, voting will be open to not only visitors but to those of you at home! All votes will be cast electronically on our website and winners will be announced during Autumn Fair on November 6 at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live! Names of winners, as well as images from the contest, will also be posted on the Shangri La Gardens’ website.

Don’t forget that Autumn Fair is the last day of the Scarecrow Festival, Saturday, November 6! This day of autumn harvest fun will feature family-friendly activities sure to get you in the mood for fall. FREE TIMED TICKETS will be REQUIRED for entry into the gardens for this event.

Visit www.ShangriLaGardens.org to reserve tickets.