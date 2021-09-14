Vinton man arrested for multiple charges

VINTON, LA – On September 12, 2021, officers of the Vinton Police Department were dispatched to the 1000-block of Stevenson Street for an armed robbery complaint.

The victim told responding officers the suspect pointed a gun at him then stole his money and a cellular phone. Detectives were able to execute a search warrant on a home in the 1000-block of Stevenson Street where they discovered narcotics, a stolen firearm, and the victim’s property.

Detectives arrested Trevin Alex Chevalier, 26, of Vinton for Armed Robbery with a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Theft of a Firearm, Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of CDS I, and Drug Paraphernalia. Chevalier was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Chevalier’s bond is $124,500 set by Judge Tony Fazzio. Detective Garrett Trahan is the lead investigator.