NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. Tue 9.14.21

Nicholas has continued to weaken today, and will be a tropical depression later this evening, before dissipating by Wednesday or Thursday in southwest, south central, or central Louisiana.

Wind gusts of 25 to 45 mph will continue through this evening for southwest Louisiana. A few power outages will be possible. Gusts will be 20 to 30 mph across the remainder of the region. Winds will taper off after midnight.

Additional rain of 1 to 8 inches is expected through Friday, with the higher values in south central and central Louisiana, and lower values in southeast Texas.

Tides will be 1 to 1.5 feet above normal tonight. Minor coastal flooding is possible during high tide.

There is only a marginal 5% chance for tornadoes tonight and tomorrow in parts of south central Louisiana.