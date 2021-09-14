NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 am Tue 9.14.21

Nicholas made landfall a little southwest of Freeport. It is now moving northeast towards Houston. It will continue to weaken as it slowly moves east towards Beaumont tonight, and moves into southwest Louisiana on Wednesday, before dissipating on Thursday.

Wind gusts today will be in the 20 to 40 mph range for southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. A few power outages will be possible. Gusts will be 20 to 30 mph across the remainder of the region.

Rain totals will be 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts of 15 to 20 inches possible. Be aware of the road conditions. Traveling is not recommended during flash floods.

Tides will be 1 to 2 feet above normal today and tomorrow. Minor coastal flooding is possible.

There is only a marginal 5% chance for tornadoes today across most of our region.