September 14, 2021

Photo courtesy BCISD

Honoring the country Big Red style

By Van Wade

Published 7:51 am Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Bridge City High School students waved a giant American Flag honoring the country while the national anthem was sung during the pregame of the Cardinals’ game against Livingston. The Cardinal football team presented 13 flags as well for the 13 fallen service members in Afghanistan.

