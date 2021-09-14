Honoring the country Big Red style
Bridge City High School students waved a giant American Flag honoring the country while the national anthem was sung during the pregame of the Cardinals’ game against Livingston. The Cardinal football team presented 13 flags as well for the 13 fallen service members in Afghanistan.
