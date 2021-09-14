Fun times at BCHS for ‘Future Cheerleaders’
- It was a beautiful day for a Bridge City Cheer Clinic.
130 participants, Big Red, BCHS cheerleaders, Cheer Mommas, Former Cheerleaders with their Future Cheerleaders, Mini Pep Rally and a tired Cheer Coach had a tremendous time last week as future aspiring Cardinal cheerleaders learned a lot and had a blast doing it.
Everyone was proud of the girls and their BIG Red Spir
