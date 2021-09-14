September 14, 2021

  • 73°
Photo courtesy BC High School

Fun times at BCHS for ‘Future Cheerleaders’

By Van Wade

Published 8:02 am Tuesday, September 14, 2021
  • It was a beautiful day for a Bridge City Cheer Clinic.

    130 participants, Big Red, BCHS cheerleaders, Cheer Mommas, Former Cheerleaders with their Future Cheerleaders, Mini Pep Rally and a tired Cheer Coach had a tremendous time last week as future aspiring Cardinal cheerleaders learned a lot and had a blast doing it.

    Everyone was proud of the girls and their BIG Red Spir

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar