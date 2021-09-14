Closures for the storm

Due to potential impacts of Hurricane Nicholas, City of Orange offices will be closed Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Office closures include: City Hall, Orange Public Library, and Neighborhood Facilities Building.

Due to Tropical Storm Nicholas, Orangefield ISD has canceled all classes, after school events, and extracurricular activities for Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Orangefield ISD will continue to closely monitor the weather. Any additional cancellations or schedule changes will be announced via the district Remind, social media, and website.

Out of an abundance of caution, WOCCISD will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14 due to the forecasted storm. We will continue to monitor the weather and determine if we will resume Wednesday, September 15. All after-school activities will be canceled for today and tomorrow. The Volleyball game that was to take place tomorrow will be rescheduled. Please stay tuned to our district website, social media, and phone calls for updates related to this weather situation. Thank you for your continued support and stay safe Mustangs!

Orangefield Water Supply Corporation: The office will be closed today due to weather. For emergencies please call 409-238-9756 or 409-238-9608.

Orange County Offices will be closed for business Tuesday. The Administration building will be open Tuesday for Commissioners Court only to meet as scheduled for Tuesday at 10 am for the Budget Hearing and 2 pm for the Regularly Scheduled Meeting due to budget timing constraints as dictated by Texas Local Government Code.