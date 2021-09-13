TS Nicholas expected to make landfall today

Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast to make landfall on the middle Texas coast later today or tonight. There is a chance it could become a category one hurricane before landfall.

Regardless of development, we are expecting 5 to 10 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible. Expect to see street flooding during periods of heavy rain, and possibly enter homes and businesses. The risk area covers our entire region through Wednesday.

Tides will run 1 to 4 feet above normal in our region, with the higher values in southeast Texas. During high tides, minor coastal flooding is expected.