NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 pm Sun 9.12.21

Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast to make landfall on the middle Texas coast late Monday or Tuesday. However, if it stays out over the Gulf longer, it could become a hurricane.

Regardless of development, we are expecting 5 to 15 inches of rain, with local areas seeing as much as 20 to 30 inches. Expect to see street flooding during periods of heavy rain, and possibly enter homes and businesses. The highest risk area is southeast Texas.

Tides will run 1 to 2 feet above normal in our region. During high tide, minor coastal flooding is expected.