Lady Cardinals stroll to YMBL title

BEAUMONT – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals stormed to the title to claim the YMBL Volleyball Tournament Saturday.

The Lady Cardinals (25-4) defeated Huffman 25-20, 25-21 in the championship game.

Harlee Tupper had nine kills, 12 digs and two aces. Taryn Doiron notched 20 assists, five kills and two blocks. Caryss Carpenter had seven digs, four kills and two blocks. Demi Carter had four kills and three blocks and Morgan Louvier had eight digs and three kills.

The Lady Cardinals won three other matches Saturday.

They defeated Conroe 25-18, 25-19.

Doiron had 12 assists, five kills and three aces. Carpenter notched seven digs, four kills and two blocks and Louvier had four kills, two aces and two blocks.

They defeated Orangefield 25-14, 25-23.

Doiron had 17 assists, two kills, two aces and two blocks. Tupper had 10 kills and Carter claimed five kills, three aces and two block.

They also crushed Port Arthur Memorial 25-7, 25-15.

Doiron had 19 assists, six aces and a block. Carpenter had six kills and two aces and Louvier had five kills

OF girls

ORANGEFIELD – The Lady Bobcats finished up the YMBL Tournament going 2-2. on Saturday. They picked up wins against Anahuac 25-13, 25-23, and West Brook 25-11, 25-21. They fell to Bridge City 25-14 and 25-23 and Hardin Jefferson 25-22, 25-16.

Leader totals for the day –

Kills

Madison Greenway 33, Kenadie Dubois 9

Digs

Madison Greenway 39, Faith Burnette 16

Aces

Libby Thurman 7, Madison Greenway 13

Blocks

Greenlea Oldham 4, Kylie Mouton 3

Assists

Brianna Moore 21, Faith Burnette 32

The Lady Bobcats return to play on Tuesday at home against Bridge City.