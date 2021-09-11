County, most cities, see increase in sales tax revenue

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced, on Thursday, he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $925.1 million in local sales tax allocations for September, 20.9 percent more than in September 2020.

These allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly.

Last year at this time, more businesses were opening up as mandates were slowly being lifted across the nation and the state. Sales tax revenue reflects the difference a year can make during a pandemic.

The city of Rose City had the largest increase of over 49 percent when comparing the payment for this period of $18,688.36 to last year’s payment of $12,524.80. However, the city, for year to date, is less than one percent, a $579 difference, of the payments received from the previous year when comparing $135,343.25 this year to $135,922.25 last year.

City of Vidor also had over 30 percent increase for this month when comparing $330,545.79 this year to $253,173.19 same month last year. The city also had an increase of almost 12 percent for year-to-date payments with $85,022 more this year.

City of Orange received almost 11-percent increase for this payment when comparing $485,565.14 this month to $438,145.44 last year, a difference of $47,419. The city also saw an increase pf over 21 percent for year to date payments.