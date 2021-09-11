Born the day our world changed forever

Twenty years ago, parents across the United States faced the delicate situation of discussing 9/11 with their children. Many adults watched their televisions with a sense of disbelief and horror on September 11, 2001, and parents were forced to explain the inexplicable events of that day to their youngsters. For one family, as they watched the events unfold on the television as so many Americans lost their lives that day, they were welcoming their daughter into the world.

Maylin Louvier, 20, said no one ever forgets her birthday because of the historic nature of the day.

“My aunt gives me something 9/11 and one year it was a book,” Maylin said. “It shook me what others went through that day. I cannot imagine it.”

For Chris and Kristi Louvier it was a day they would not forget as it is also the day they became parents.

Kristi was at the hospital being induced for labor when the news broke into the Regis and Kelly show.

“The news broke in and said a plane hit the Twin Towers,” Kristi said. “At the time, we thought it was an accident. When the second plane hot, we knew something was going on.”

At the time she had mild contractions, at 8:46 a.m. as five hijackers crash Flight 11 into floors 93 through 99 of the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Hundreds, including everyone on board the flight, are killed instantly. The crash severs all three emergency stairwells, trapping hundreds of people above the 91st floor.

“A friend of mine was born when the first plane hit,” Maylin said. “We were born 12 hours apart.”

Maylin arrived to a whole new world at 9:18 p.m. that fateful day. A day where everyone can recall exactly what they were doing.

“You ask anyone and they can tell you what they were doing that day,” Kristi said. “I was having a baby.”

Kristi almost had two daughters with the same birthdate as three years later, her youngest had a due date of 9/11.

“My doctor and I agreed that was not going to happen,” Kristi said.

Maylin, was born at 9:18 p.m. weighing 9 pounds.

“My mother-in-law was filming with her camcorder and it said 9:11 when Maylin was born but they had to go by the report.”

A tocodynamometer is placed on a mother’s abdomen over the area of strongest contractions to measure the length, frequency, and strength of uterine contractions and also creates a report marking the contractions and the baby’s heartrate.

When Maylin was 14, her parents surprised her with a trip to New York City.

“I did not get to go to the museum because you could not get in without reservations, so I would like to go back one day,” Maylin said. “I did go to the church nearby. Inside there are pictures of the firefighters and police officers who responded that day. You are able to light a candle for them.”

“With all the tragedy that came with the 9/11 events,” Kristi said. “There was some happiness brought to us bringing her into the world.”

The attacks on September 11, 2001 remain the deadliest terror attacks in world history, claiming more than 2,900 lives and causing countless injuries and long-term health problems for tens of thousands of civilians and first responders.

“There is a show on Netflix about Firefighters trapped under the rubble for two weeks after the attack,” Maylin said. “I could not go through what they did, hearing the building collapse around them, ash falling on them and not being able to tell their family they were there.”

Maylin added that while she has watched and read much on the events of that day, listening to the calls to 9-1-1 or to family members is something she prefers not to hear.

“I can’t really listen to the calls,” she said.

This year, for her 20th birthday, will be exciting in a better way than the day she arrived into this world.

“I will be working a fishing tournament for softball,” Maylin said. “Then I will go out to eat with family.”

She has played softball for 15 years and currently plays for Lamar State College Port Arthur will major in Academic Studies with a minor in Kinesiology. She plans to attend Lamar State College Orange for the court reporting program.