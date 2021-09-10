Young Adult Pandemic Aid
Do you know someone between the ages of 18-26?
Did they age out of the Texas foster care system?
If yes, they likely qualify for free pandemic relief funds. In response to concerns raised by young people, Congress authorized $400 million in emergency funding that can be used to help pay for college, childcare, rent, transportation and more. Funds will be distributed through a one-time, supplemental prepaid card and do not have to be paid back.
Don’t wait –funds expire by September 15, 2021.
Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/
r/PANAID to sign up today to apply and receive your funds!
