Next Generation Orange County seeking donations for Hurricane Ida Relief

Next Generation Orange County wants to do all we possibly can to help gather donations for our neighbors in Louisiana. Below is a list from locals and officials in the area and we will continue to update the list as we get more information. Items are listed below, but not limited to;

Water

Tarps

Roofing nails

Household cleaners

Trash bags

Masks for cleaning

Gloves

First aid kit

Sunscreen

Diapers

Wipes

Feminine products

Bug spray

Toothbrush

Tooth paste

Shampoo/soap

Flashlights

Batteries

Donations will be accepted until next Friday, September 17. Items can be dropped off at the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce or Gopher Industrial. Once items are collected they will be delivered to Raceland, LA by members of NGOC. We appreciate any donations that are made. Please let us know if you have any questions.