Next Generation Orange County seeking donations for Hurricane Ida Relief
Next Generation Orange County wants to do all we possibly can to help gather donations for our neighbors in Louisiana. Below is a list from locals and officials in the area and we will continue to update the list as we get more information. Items are listed below, but not limited to;
- Water
- Tarps
- Roofing nails
- Household cleaners
- Trash bags
- Masks for cleaning
- Gloves
- First aid kit
- Sunscreen
- Diapers
- Wipes
- Feminine products
- Bug spray
- Toothbrush
- Tooth paste
- Shampoo/soap
- Flashlights
- Batteries
Donations will be accepted until next Friday, September 17. Items can be dropped off at the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce or Gopher Industrial. Once items are collected they will be delivered to Raceland, LA by members of NGOC. We appreciate any donations that are made. Please let us know if you have any questions.
TRAFFIC ALERT 9.9.21
As a result of recent speed studies, two stretches of roadway will have speed reductions beginning Monday, September 13, 2021.... read more