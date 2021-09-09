Teenager leads police on pursuit in stolen vehicle

On Wednesday September 8, 2021, at 11:40 pm the Orange Police Department learned that a juvenile runaway from Vinton, Louisiana was in Orange, Texas driving a gold Nissan Murano. Officers located the vehicle, which failed to stop when the officers activated their emergency lights.

Officers pursued the vehicle from Orange, Texas, through Bridge City and Port Arthur. The driver of the vehicle stopped at the Island Store located at 1900 Martin Luther King Drive on Pleasure Island.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Toomey, Louisiana. The vehicle was driven by a fourteen-year-old female juvenile. Also in the car were a second juvenile female, a juvenile male, and a young adult male.

The fourteen-year-old driver was detained at a juvenile facility. The other young people were released to their parents.

No one was injured during this event. The investigation is ongoing between the Orange Police Department, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Department, and the Port Arthur Police Department.