September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

During this month, suicide prevention advocates and organizations mobilize to provide information and action items for everyone to help promote suicide prevention efforts. National Suicide Prevention Awareness week, which started in 1975 and runs from Sept. 6 to 12, is a week dedicated to the reduction of stigma surrounding suicide, as well as increasing awareness about suicide prevention and the warning signs of suicide.

National Suicide Prevention Awareness week is always the Monday through Sunday surrounding World Suicide Prevention Day, Sept. 10. World Suicide Prevention Day was established to provide a worldwide awareness and commitment to suicide prevention.

During this month, Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) encourages everyone to follow us on social media as we share important information about suicide prevention. We encourage you to speak out and raise awareness in your communities about suicide prevention. The more we share, the more we break down the barrier of stigma. We can work together to prevent suicide. Remember, if you or someone you know is in crisis, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).

Learn important information about helping others, recognizing warning signs, and available resources about suicide prevention on the HHSC Suicide Prevention webpage.