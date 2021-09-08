Orange County COVID-19 positive cases continue to soar

Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 9.7.21

504 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Aug 31- Sep 6. (65 confirmed, 439 probable).

Weekly Trend

The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:

11-20yo (107 cases)

0-10yo (85 cases)

31-40yo (77 cases)

Monthly Trends

Since August, the reported cases for Orange County has increased by at least 150 cases per week. Listed below are the reflected trends.

8/10- 8/16: 529 new cases

8/17- 8/23: 691 new cases

8/24- 8/30: 811 new cases

8/31- 9/6: 504 new cases

Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):

8/10- 8/16: 77 new cases

8/17- 8/23: 173 new cases

8/24- 8/30: 291 new cases

8/31- 9/6: 170 new cases

Hospitalizations

There are 76 cases currently being hospitalized:

4 were fully vaccinated

3 partially vaccinated

69 were not vaccinated