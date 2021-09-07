NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 1 p.m. Tue 9.7.21
Weather
A disturbance in the south central Gulf of Mexico has seen an increase in organized shower and thunderstorm development today. NHC has increased the chance for tropical development to a medium 40%. The threat area extends across the northeast Gulf to Florida and off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic.
This system will cause no problems for Texas or Louisiana.
Out in the Atlantic, Larry will stay out to sea and pose no threat to Texas or Louisiana either.
You Might Like
Reward Increased to $8,500 for Brazoria County Fugitive
AUSTIN – The reward for Margaret Lorrain Smith, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and this month’s featured fugitive, has... read more