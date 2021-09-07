Lady Bobcats blister Silsbee in 3

SILSBEE – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats crushed the Silsbee Lady Tigers 25-17, 25-9, 25-14 in their District 22-4A opener at Tiger Gym Tuesday night.

Madison Greenway had 12 kills, nine digs and five aces. Mackenzie Haley had nine kills and Kenadie Dubois six.

Faith Burnette notched 17 assists while Brianna Moore had 14. Libby Thurman notched eight digs and four aces while Kylie Mouton had a block.

The Lady Bobcats will compete in the YMBL Tournament Thursday and Saturday and will host Bridge City next Tuesday.