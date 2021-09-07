Cardinal CC results; BC’s Hernandez wins 4A boys race

VIDOR – Bridge City’s Victor Hernandez captured first place in the 4A-and-Under Division at the Cardinal Cross Country Meet held at Claiborne Park on Saturday.

Hernandez won the race in 19 minutes, 20.41 seconds.

Hernandez was followed by Cardinal teammates Cameron Lyons (fourth, 20:01.26), Liam Faulkner (sixth, 20:05.01), Brady Simmons (17th, 24:01.74) and Michael Delli (21st, 29:53.41).

Tanner Sullivan placed ninth for Orangefield, running a 21:31.71. He was followed by Bobcat teammates Leyton Loft (10th, 21:34.74), Brayden Babin (14th, 22:48.28), Brayden Trammell (16th, 23:23.29) and Kevin Loung (18th, 24:34.53).

LC-M’s Kieffer Reed was fifth with a 20:02.01 followed by teammates Marshall Braus (seventh, 20:40.05), Jonathan Ly (20th, 26:52.35) and Drelin Jasso (22nd, 29:55.49).

Silsbee won the team title while Bridge City was second and Orangefield third.

In the girls Class 4A-and-Under race, Lumberton’s Kenady Davis captured first-place over the two-mile course with a time of 13:20.94.

Barbers Hill won the team title while Orangefied notched second and Bridge City third.

Draven Crochet led Orangefield, finishing 10th with a 15:06.36. She was followed by teammates Kadee English (14th, 15:52.72), Sally Crosby (18th, 16:29.83), Gracie Castro (31st, 19:00.74), Natalie Black (32nd, 19:27.73) and Kailynn Young (37th, 22:51.34).

Iris Lobatos paced Bridge City, finishing 23rd with a 17:08.37). She was followed by teammates Devyn Cherry (25th, 17:23.65), Raema Lyda (27th, 17:33.80), Brook Carpenter (28th, 17:51.84), Elizabeth Degeyter (29th, 18:01.65), Karlee Smith (30th, 18:33.14) and Madison Rowe (35th, 19:51.52),

LC-M’s Karlie Seymour was 16th with a 16:15.84 and teammate Danika Williamson was 26th with a 17:24.86.

In the boys 6A-5A 5000 meter run, Lumberton’s Beau Waldrop captured first-place with a time of 17:16.47.

Barbers Hill brought two teams and fini9shed first and second in the team standings while Lumberton was third.

In the Girls 6A-5A race, Dayton’s Jessica Plascencia captured first place with a time of 20:37.57.

Port Neches-Groves won the team title while Barbers Hill was second and Dayton third.