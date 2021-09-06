September 6, 2021

Orange Police Beat 8.27 -9.2.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:18 pm Monday, September 6, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 27 – Sept. 2, 2021:

Friday, Aug. 27

  • Assault at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105
  • Assault at the 700 block of Hickory Drive
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 700 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Harassment at the 2600 block of 10th Street
  • Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street

Saturday, Aug. 28

  • Suspicious activity at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Controlled substance at 10th and Polk
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 100 block of Azalea Street
  • Assault on Cove Drive

Sunday, Aug. 29

  • Controlled substance at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4500 block of State Hwy 62
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3000 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Monday, Aug. 30

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy 62 and Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 3200 block of 41st Street
  • Theft at the 2900 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 3500 block of Ridgemont Drive

Tuesday, Aug. 31

  • Stolen property at 8th and Bilbo
  • Miscellaneous incidents LCM Mart
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the Interstate 10 and Simons Drive boat ramp
  • Theft at the 1600 block of Green Ave
  • Warrant service at the 2900 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 and Simmons Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 37th Street and Tulane

Wednesday, Sept. 1

  • Damaged property at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
  • Found property at the 1100 block of Texas Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at Interstate 10 north service road before State Hwy. 62
  • Warrant service at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 105

Thursday, Sept. 2

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Park
  • Theft at the 1900 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Driving under the influence – drugs = at 16th and Burton
  • Abandon vehicle at the 1400 block of 37th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Stolen vehicle at the 2600 block of Allie Payne
  • Warrant service at 15th and Burton
  • Assault at the 1300 block of 14th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

