Community Calendar 9.7-9.11.21

Sept. 7

Anger Management Classes

Wells of Agape is holding Anger Management Classes start from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Go to www.wellsofagape.org click on classes and services, then Anger Management to register. It is $40 per person (non-refundable).. You must attend all 3 classes to receive a certificate of completion. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425

Sept. 11

Deweyville PSG Car Show

Deweyville PSG Car Show will be at Cecil Atkission Toyota from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Check in is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Judging from 2:30 p.m. -3:30 p.m. Awards start at 4 p.m. Preregister is $25, on site is $30. Vendors that would like to set-up contact Tonya@deweyvilleprojectsafe@gmail.com