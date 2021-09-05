September 6, 2021

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: Sun 9.5.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:35 pm Sunday, September 5, 2021

Weather

A disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico will move north to northeast over the central Gulf of Mexico this week. Environmental conditions are only marginally favorable for development, so NHC holds the chance for tropical development at a low 30%. The region for tropical development extends south of a line from southeast Louisiana to Florida.

Four our region, we are expecting higher rain chances Monday through Thursday. Be alert for localized heavy rains that could flood roads.
