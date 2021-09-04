OP-ED: Living Life: Keeping things in perspective

I fail every day. I fail multiple times per day. I put a focus on the wrong things and let the right things fall by the wayside. I let routine become my life. I try my best to control everything. I put more trust in man made things than I should. I let things get in the way of doing good. I focus on what the world says I should do to be a good person and not what God tells me I should do. I let drama enter my life and it is nothing but a hindrance to me living to my full potential. I get in my own way. I am my own worst enemy. I struggle to release myself from a prison of my own creation.

Why do I do this? Why do we do this? I know that I too often let the world tell me what I should do; even though I know better. I let my desire to fulfill commitments take precedence over the good work that I intend to do. I overcommit regularly. I deliver on these commitments because I am fearful of failure. I let these commitments become too much of a focus in my life. In short, I often do the right things for the wrong reasons.

It has taken a long time for me to reach this self-realization. It doesn’t make me a bad person. It doesn’t negate anything I have done. The only person it affects is me and those who I care for. My heart has always in the right place, but my mind hasn’t always executed those intentions in the most effective manner.

I share all these personal shortcomings to say that I think we routinely need to have some sort of reality check. We need to stop and bring things into focus to assess where we are at. This is honesty. Something we should schedule and ensure we complete. Life can get out of hand very quickly and some minor checks and balances can keep things in perspective for us. I also believe that we should examine our lives with a brutal sense of honesty. Admitting you are wrong or need to change isn’t a bad thing at all. It is something that can take us a while to come to terms with, but the reward of self-awareness and clear vision is invaluable.

Take time to inventory your life. Are the things you are doing an engine for positive change or is the impact they are having is one of a detrimental nature. There’s nothing wrong with adjusting your course. It could get you to a much more desirable destination.

Chris Kovatch is a resident of Orange County. You can reach him at news@orangeleader.com