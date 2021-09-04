Cardinals bombard Tarkington, 48-0

By Caleb Adams

Orange Leader

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Cardinals dismantled the Tarkington Longhorns 48-0 in a blowout of a game Friday night at H.N. Litton Field in Bridge City.

This game, the Cardinals (2-0) starting quarterback Ethan Oceguera is showing why he should be planned around for opposing defenses each week and why he fits so well into the new offense from head coach Cody McGuire.

With a couple new weapons, a new head coach and a revamped offensive scheme, the Cardinals offense was firing on all cylinders against the Longhorns. They started it with the running game, led by Davien Edwards in the backfield, and the passing game lead by Oceguera and his number one target Braylen Collins at wide receiver.

Oceguera had a great night under center. He would go 10-for-16 passing for 178 yards in the air. His main target was Braylen Collins, with four catches for 76 yards on the night, all but one being 15 or more yards gained. The Cardinals have a good amount of weapons on the outside and it showed against the Longhorns (0-2). The Cardinals racked up 416 total yards.

Edwards had a great game and racked up the rushing yards, and lead the team on the ground. He would rush 20 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He was able to find space in the second level of the defense and break away from would-be tacklers to extend plays. Edwards was a big reason the Cardinals were able to milk the clock and control the ball all game long.

The defensive side for the Cardinals showed their strength too, on the stat sheet and on the field. The Longhorns weren’t able to do much of anything on the offensive side. The Cardinal secondary was a big reason for that, clamping down on the offensive options all night, even getting an interception from Deagan King in the second quarter. The defense would hold the Longhorns to 0 points with 65 total yards on the game, with a majority coming on one big play in the final minute of the game.

The Cardinals took the game’s first lead, thanks to a heavy dose of the run game in the first quarter. Oceguera had the first and last run of the drive to score for the Cardinals. Between him and Edwards the Cardinals were able to march down the field and finish it off with a 15-yard run from Oceguera for the touchdown. After the PAT went in, the Cardinals led 7-0 with 6:04 left in the first quarter.

Oceguera showed his arm off on the next drive with a touchdown pass to top off another good drive from the Cardinals. Both Oceguera and Edwards had big runs to make this drive work. Edwards for 19 and a first down, and Oceguera for 25 and a first down as well. Oceguera would finish off the drive with a great pass to Braylen Collins for a 21-yard touchdown. The PAT would be blocked, making the score 13-0 Cardinals with less than two minutes left in the first quarter.

The Cardinals score again, thanks to Oceguera crossing the goal line for the third time in the first half. Oceguera and Collins would connect on two big passes for 34 yards and 13 yards to really speed the drive along. Oceguera finished it off with a fantastic run after he escaped a broken down play in the backfield, dancing around defenders for the score. The PAT went through and the Cardinals led 20-0 with 5:42 left in the first half to play.

The Cardinals piled up more points in the first half thanks to a pick interception from Deagan King to set up the drive. Edwards would have a big 17-yard run to start the drive off, after starting in enemy territory at the 49. Oceguera would then find Kyler Garlaska for a big 23-yard touchdown pass over the middle of the field. After the PAT the Cardinals took a 27-0 lead with just a minute left in the first half.

Edwards got the taste of the end zone for the first time with a rushing touchdown in the third quarter. The Cardinals picked up where they left off on offense and pushed the ball down the field quickly. Oceguera would find four pass completions on the march, including one to Garlaska for 11 yards to put them on the one yard line. Edwards would punch it in up the middle for the score. The PAT went in, making it 34-0 Cardinals with 7:40 left in the third quarter.

The Cardinals scored a quick touchdown after their defense dismantled the Longhorn offense. The Cardinals rushed through and stripped the ball from the Longhorns to take control within the opposing 5 yard line. Edwards would rush it in easily for the score, and after the PAT the Cardinals led by a big 40-0 with five minutes left in the third quarter.

The Cardinals weren’t done scoring, as they used their second team offense to keep the scoring alive in the fourth quarter. Backup quarterback Justin Abate stepped into the game at the end of the third quarter and didn’t miss a step after taking over. Mason Pruitt broke off a 15-yard run to set up a redzone attempt. Abate would scramble and take off for a 15-yard touchdown run for the Cardinals. After the PAT the Cardinals led 48-0 with 2:55 left in the game.

If the Cardinals can keep this momentum on offense up, this year could be a very productive and playoff bound season in Bridge City. Between their explosive quarterback and sturdy defense the Cardinals are looking great to start the season.