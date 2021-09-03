September 3, 2021

Photo courtesy OFISD

OHS Family Career and Community Leaders of America selects officers

By Van Wade

Orangefield High School has selected FCCLA (Family Career and Community Leaders of America) officers for 2021-2022.

L-R – Breea Hubbard, Historian

Ashleigh Greenwood and Kaydance Whitfield, Co- Presidents

Mary Wernig, Vice President

Asia Tran, Secretary

The sponsor is Kimberly Spears.

 

