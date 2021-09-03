OHS Family Career and Community Leaders of America selects officers
Orangefield High School has selected FCCLA (Family Career and Community Leaders of America) officers for 2021-2022.
L-R – Breea Hubbard, Historian
Ashleigh Greenwood and Kaydance Whitfield, Co- Presidents
Mary Wernig, Vice President
Asia Tran, Secretary
The sponsor is Kimberly Spears.
