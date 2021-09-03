Bobcats control Woodville on the road, 21-7

By Keagan Smith

WOODVILLE – The Orangefield Bobcats took down the Woodville Eagles on the road 21-7, improving to 2-0 on the year.

The game opened with Woodville taking possession, but the Eagles immediately coughed up the football after a costly fumble. Defensive back Jackson Humplik recovered the ball for Orangefield.

The Bobcats’ offense took the field and marched downfield, rushing 10 times before running back Cameron Dischler punched in a goal-line attempt for the first touchdown of the game. After the PAT, Orangefield took a 7-0 lead with 5:37 remaining in the first quarter.

Dischler finished with 80 yards and a TD on 15 carries.

The Eagles would fire back soon after – Ralon Williams was left wide-open downfield and hauled in a 59-yard pass for Woodville’s first score. The scoreboard was now tied 7-7 with four minutes to go in the opening quarter.

Both teams would fail to score on their next possession, and Orangefield received a punt to begin the second quarter. This time, fullback Hunter Ashworth broke off with a 22-yard run to help get the drive moving. Nine plays later, Ashworth scored a rushing touchdown on 1st and goal to put Orangefield back in the lead, 13-7. Kicker Ty Butler failed to convert the extra point. Ashworth finished with 90 yards and a TD on 20 carries.

Woodville lost another fumble halfway through the second quarter, and Brayden Babineaux recovered for the Bobcats at the Eagle 30.

Orangefield took advantage of the field position, this time scoring on a 24-yard flea flicker thrown by Dischler. Morgan Sampson brought in the catch and extended the Bobcats’ lead. Dischler converted the two-point attempt to make it a 21-7 game at the half.

Orangefield continued to play their rush-heavy style in the second half, running the game clock down as much as possible. While they didn’t score again, they controlled the ball far more than Woodville did – making it a successful night.

The Bobcat defense played especially well in the second half, and two huge plays made all the difference. With two minutes left in the third quarter, Woodville attempted a 4th-and-15 from in the red zone. The Bobcats made the stop, forcing the turnover-on-downs.

The other crucial play from Orangefield’s defense came with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Senior defensive back Tyler Shearin intercepted a pass and barely stayed in-bounds, shutting down any chance of a Woodville comeback.

After the 21-7 win, Orangefield improves to 2-0 and faces Livingston at home next week. Woodville now falls to 0-2.