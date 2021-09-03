Boys and girls from 3rd – 6th grade can participate in 2021 Spring AAU Basketball tryouts starting on September 7, 2021 on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Orange Church of God located at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange. On Tuesdays it is 5 p.m. for 3rd grade and 6:30 p.m. for 5th grade. On Thursdays, it is 5 p.m. for 4th grade and 6:30 p.m. for 6th grade. Call 409-883-8631 for more details.