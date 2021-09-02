Vidor hoop program aiding Louisiana

The Vidor boys basketball program has been busy gathering items up for people in Louisiana that were affected by Hurricane Ida.

“I just wanted to brag on our kids a little bit in the basketball program. We joined up with the Comeback Coolers organization to collect some supplies to send over to Louisiana to help some of those affected by Hurricane Ida. Our kids stepped up and donated water, sports drinks, kids drinks, snacks, shirts, chips, cleaning supplies, work gloves, gift cards and all kinds of items to help those in need. We’ve got some great kids that wanted to give back after all the help we received in the past few years.”