September 2, 2021

NWS Lake Charles weather update: Thu 9.2.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:01 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

Weather

Daily scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected over the next week. There may be a little less coverage this weekend.
Temperatures will run 5 degrees above normal Friday through the weekend. Heat advisories may be needed.
In the tropics, a disturbance in the western Caribbean has a small 20% chance for development in the Bay of Campeche before it moves inland over Mexico next week. Hurricane Larry stays out in the Atlantic. A disturbance coming off the coast of Africa has a low 30% chance for development. None of these systems will affect our region over the next week.

