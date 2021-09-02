Brownsville Man Sentenced to Over 12 Years in Federal Prison for Meth Trafficking Spanning Five States

Robert Board, age 45, originally from Brownsville, Texas, more recently living in Medalia, Minnesota, pled guilty on April 15, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to over a dozen years in prison at a sentencing hearing held on September 2, 2021. At the hearings, evidence showed that from March 2019 through June 2020, Board was involved in the distribution of more than 12 kilograms of methamphetamine. In July and August 2019, Board was the leader of a small group in the distribution of over one pound of pure methamphetamine to a confidential informant in four controlled drug operations with law enforcement. Board later admitted to obtaining at least 12 kilograms of methamphetamine and at least 73 pounds of marijuana from sources in California, Washington, and Texas, and transporting it all to Minnesota and Iowa for further distribution. Board also admitted to the interstate transport of a number of firearms for additional transactions.

Sentencing was held before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Board was sentenced to 159 months’ imprisonment and must serve a term of 5 years supervised release following imprisonment. Board is held in United States Marshal custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by the Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office; and the Worthington (MN) Police Department and the Nobles County (MN) Sheriff’s Office.