OPD search for felon in possession of a firearm

11:35 a.m. – Hickman is now in custody.

On August 31, 2021, at 2:32 a.m. officers with the City of Orange Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for the violation of Failing to Use Turn Signal. The driver was identified as Joshua Lee Hickman, 29, of Orange County. Officers located a stole firearm in the vehicle. Hickman was handcuffed behind his back and as he was being escorted to a patrol vehicle, Hickman started running. Hickman escaped from the officers and was last seen running in the area of Enner Road and S. Lutcher Drive in Orange

An arrest warrant has been issued for Hickman for Felon in Possession of Firearm.

If anyone has any information over the whereabouts of Joshua Lee Hickman, please contact the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026, 409-883-1095 or call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or the P3 app.