Lady Falcons take down Lady Cards in three

BRIDGE CITY – Two of Class 4A Region III’s top volleyball teams squared off at Cardinal Gym Tuesday night and it was the Huffman Lady Falcons that got the best of the Bridge City Lady Cardinals again 25-20, 25-18, 30-28 in front of a lively crowd.

The Lady Cardinals (17-3) fell to the Lady Falcons (23-2) in the 4A Region III quarterfinals 25-11, 25-19, 25-15 last season.

Huffman has made it to at least the 4A Region III semifinals the last five seasons.

The Lady Cardinals battled hard but could never quite overcome the awesome service game and defense of the Falcons.

Huffman picked up 45 points off its service game, including 14 aces. The Lady Cardinals got 35 points off their serve and 12 aces.

The Lady Falcons collected 34 kills on the night while the Lady Cardinals had 29.

Harlee Tupper paced the Lady Cardinals with 11 kills. Caryss Carpenter had six kills and Demi Carter five while Morgan Louvier and Taryn Doiron had three kills apiece.

Kristin Kruger had a match-high 13 kills for the Lady Falcons. McKenzie Anderson had eight kills while Brooke Guerrero had six and Erin Prvenkar had four.

It was Prvenkar’s service game that disrupted Bridge City as she notched 12 points and a whopping eight aces.

Aubrey Espree had 11 points for the Lady Falcons. Rylan Hancock notched seven points and an ace. Guerrero had six points and two aces. Anderson had five points and an ace and Addison Litt added four points and two aces.

Makenna Carey led the Lady Cardinals with nine points and three aces. Tupper notched seven points and three aces. Louvier had six points and two aces while Doiron and Carter each had five points and two aces.

Huffman jumped out to a 13-7 edge in Game One but the Lady Cardinals fought back to get to within 15-14. The Lady Falcons took control by running away with the next seven points to go up 22-14.

The Lady Cardinals trailed much of Game Two but rallied back to tie things up at 13-13. Huffman went on a couple of mini runs and went on a 12-5 jaunt to take the game.

Huffman led Game Three 21-16 but the Lady Cardinals showed a lot of heart as they went on a 8-0 spurt to take a 24-21 edge. The Lady Falcons fought off three game points to tie it at 24-24.

The two squads went back and forth with the lead. The Lady Cardinals had the lead three times after that but couldn’t close it. Huffman tied it back up at 28-28 behind a Kruger kill and then got a kill apiece from Anderson and Kruger to close out the match.