Shootout on the Sabine – Canceled

From the City of Orange CVB — The City of Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau has made the tough decision to cancel the 2021 DSRA Boat Races, scheduled to be held September 18 & 19. The decision to cancel the boat races was made after staff was presented with logistic concerns and notification of damages from Hurricane Ida in areas where many of the racers reside in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Though we are saddened to make this decision, the City of Orange will work with the Deep South Racing Association to bring the races back in 2022.