LSCO’s Lloyd appointed to State Advisory Committee

Lamar State College Orange is pleased to announce that staff member Alicia Lloyd, Director of Learning Technology, has been appointed to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Learning Technology Advisory Committee (LTAC).

LTAC serves as a forum for problem-solving and generating ideas to improve digital learning in higher education that reflect the goals of the 60x30TX strategic plan. The committee has 23 voting members and one non-voting student member that represent diverse institutions from across the State and serve in a variety of leadership capacities related to learning technology.

Lloyd’s appointment begins on September 1, 2021, and ends on August 31, 2024. The committee meets four to six times a year as a full committee and sporadically with workgroups formed to address specialty projects.

Congratulations to Mrs. Lloyd on this prestigious appointment.