Daniel David Fells Jr.

May 20, 1950 – August 25, 2021

Daniel Fells Jr., 71, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Cristus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.

He was born on May 20th, 1950 in Port Arthur, Texas to Daniel David Fells Sr. and Louis Elaine Vincent Fells. Dan was a lifelong resident of Port Neches and Bridge City. He graduated from Port Neches Groves High School in 1968. He became an electrician and educator for apprenticeship Local 479 working with IBEW for many years, then later became an administrator of Oak Groves Nursing Home.

Dan is Survived by his son Daniel Chester Fells and his daughter DonNiece Fells Mann and husband Chase Mann of Bridge City. he has four grandchildren, Naomi Fells, Taya Fells, Elijah Mann, and Isaiah Mann of Bridge City. He is proceeded in death by William Loren Fells, father Dan Fells Sr. and mother Louis Elaine Vincent Fells. He is survived by two sisters Rhonda Hudgins of Lumberton and Cheryl Jones and husband Gaylon Jones of Bridge City. He leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

Dan was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He helped so many people and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held at Orange Boat Club Friday September, 3rd at 6:00 p.m.