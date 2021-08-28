Lady Cardinals sweep Hamshire-Fannett
BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals (17-2) downed the Hamshire-Fannett Lady Longhorns 25-15, 25-11, 25-17 at Cardinal Gym Friday.
Harlee Tupper had 12 kills, nine aces and seven digs. Demi Carter notched 10 kills, two blocks and an ace.
Taryn Doiron had 33 assists, four kills, eight digs and seven aces and Caryss Carpenter had six kills and an ace and Morgan Louvier had five kills.
