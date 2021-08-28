Lady Bobcats go perfect in their own tourney
ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats took on Evadale, Anahuac and Buna en route to winning first place in the Gold(Orange) Bracket of the Orangefield Tournament Saturday.
Championship Game vs Buna 25-16, 25-11
Blocks – Greenlea Oldham 1
Kills – Madison Greenway and Mackenzie Haley 8
Assists – Brianna Moore 11, Faith Burnette 9
Digs – Madison Greenway 15, Faith Burnette 14, Harleigh Rawls 7
Aces – Madison Greenway 4
Semi Final vs Anahuac 25-16, 25-11
Blocks – Faith Burnette, Mackenzie Haley, and Madison Greenway each had 1 solo
Kills – Mackenzie Haley 10, Madison Greenway 6
Assists – Faith Burnette 10, Brianna Moore 6
Digs – Kennadi Dubois and Alayna Dodd 6 a piece
Aces – Harleigh Rawls 4
1st Round vs Evadale 25-13, 25-19
Blocks – Madison Greenway and Greenlea Oldham each had 1 solo
Kills – Madison Greenway 12, Greenlea Oldham 5
Assists – Faith Burnette 20, Brianna Moore 9
Digs – Faith Burnette 9, Alayna Dodd 7
Aces – Libby Thurman 4
The Lady Bobcats will play Deweyville at home on Tuesday with the Freshman starting at 4:30, before traveling to Hardin Jefferson for a Varsity only match up against the Lady Hawks (4:30). The JV/Freshman teams will be competing in the LCM tournament this weekend as well.
