Lady Bobcats go perfect in their own tourney

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats took on Evadale, Anahuac and Buna en route to winning first place in the Gold(Orange) Bracket of the Orangefield Tournament Saturday.

Championship Game vs Buna 25-16, 25-11

Blocks – Greenlea Oldham 1

Kills – Madison Greenway and Mackenzie Haley 8

Assists – Brianna Moore 11, Faith Burnette 9

Digs – Madison Greenway 15, Faith Burnette 14, Harleigh Rawls 7

Aces – Madison Greenway 4

Semi Final vs Anahuac 25-16, 25-11

Blocks – Faith Burnette, Mackenzie Haley, and Madison Greenway each had 1 solo

Kills – Mackenzie Haley 10, Madison Greenway 6

Assists – Faith Burnette 10, Brianna Moore 6

Digs – Kennadi Dubois and Alayna Dodd 6 a piece

Aces – Harleigh Rawls 4

1st Round vs Evadale 25-13, 25-19

Blocks – Madison Greenway and Greenlea Oldham each had 1 solo

Kills – Madison Greenway 12, Greenlea Oldham 5

Assists – Faith Burnette 20, Brianna Moore 9

Digs – Faith Burnette 9, Alayna Dodd 7

Aces – Libby Thurman 4

The Lady Bobcats will play Deweyville at home on Tuesday with the Freshman starting at 4:30, before traveling to Hardin Jefferson for a Varsity only match up against the Lady Hawks (4:30). The JV/Freshman teams will be competing in the LCM tournament this weekend as well.