Volleyball wrap: Lady Bobcats sweep Anahuac
ORANGEFIELD -The Orangefield Lady Bobcats took on the Anahuac Lady Panthers Friday at home. The varsity team took the game in three sets of 25-7, 25-14, 25-16.
Leaders for the night were:
Digs – Madison Greenway 16, Harleigh Rawls 9, Faith Burnette 7
Aces – Mackenzie Haley 3, Brianna Moore and Libby Thurman 2
Kills – Madison Greenway 13, Mackenzie Haley 8, Harleigh Rawls 4
Assists – Faith Burnette 17, Brianna Moore 13
The JV and Freshman fell in two close sets.
The Lady Bobcats will take on Evadale at 10:15 to kick off play in the Gold Bracket of the Orangefield Tournament Saturday.
WO-S
The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs fell to Beaumont Legacy 25-20, 8-25, 25-22, 25-21.
Lady Cats, Bears roll to tourney wins
