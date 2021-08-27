August 28, 2021

  • 77°

Volleyball wrap: Lady Bobcats sweep Anahuac

By Van Wade

Published 10:31 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

ORANGEFIELD -The Orangefield Lady Bobcats took on the Anahuac Lady Panthers Friday at home. The varsity team took the game in three sets of 25-7, 25-14, 25-16.

Leaders for the night were:

Digs – Madison Greenway 16, Harleigh Rawls 9,  Faith Burnette 7

Aces – Mackenzie Haley 3, Brianna Moore and Libby Thurman 2

Kills – Madison Greenway 13, Mackenzie Haley 8, Harleigh Rawls 4

Assists – Faith Burnette 17, Brianna Moore 13

The JV and Freshman fell in two close sets.

The Lady Bobcats will take on Evadale at 10:15 to kick off play in the Gold Bracket of the Orangefield Tournament Saturday.

WO-S

The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs fell to Beaumont Legacy 25-20, 8-25, 25-22, 25-21.

 

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar