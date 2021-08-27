Volleyball wrap: Lady Bobcats sweep Anahuac

ORANGEFIELD -The Orangefield Lady Bobcats took on the Anahuac Lady Panthers Friday at home. The varsity team took the game in three sets of 25-7, 25-14, 25-16.

Leaders for the night were:

Digs – Madison Greenway 16, Harleigh Rawls 9, Faith Burnette 7

Aces – Mackenzie Haley 3, Brianna Moore and Libby Thurman 2

Kills – Madison Greenway 13, Mackenzie Haley 8, Harleigh Rawls 4

Assists – Faith Burnette 17, Brianna Moore 13

The JV and Freshman fell in two close sets.

The Lady Bobcats will take on Evadale at 10:15 to kick off play in the Gold Bracket of the Orangefield Tournament Saturday.

WO-S

The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs fell to Beaumont Legacy 25-20, 8-25, 25-22, 25-21.