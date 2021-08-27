Orange Police Beat 8.25-8.26.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 25- August 26, 2021:
Wednesday, Aug. 25
- Theft at the 800 block of 1st Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4600 block of Meeks Drive
- Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 6600 block of Interstate 10
- Theft at the 1100 block of Green Ave
Thursday, Aug. 26
- Homicide on Circle D
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 and Twin Lakes
- Assault at the 1300 block of 9th Street
- Assault at 6th and John
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 7 a.m. Fri 8.27.21
Tropical Storm Ida strengthened some this morning, now with 60 mph wind speeds. The forecast track still shows landfall in... read more