August 27, 2021

Orange Police Beat 8.25-8.26.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:26 am Friday, August 27, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 25- August 26, 2021:

Wednesday, Aug. 25

  • Theft at the 800 block of 1st Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4600 block of Meeks Drive
  • Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 6600 block of Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 1100 block of Green Ave

Thursday, Aug. 26

  • Homicide on Circle D
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 and Twin Lakes
  • Assault at the 1300 block of 9th Street
  • Assault at 6th and John

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

