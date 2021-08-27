August 27, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 8.9-8.15.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:11 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from August 9 – August 15, 2021:

Monday, Aug. 9

  • Theft at the 100 block of Camp Street in Vidor
  • Theft near MLK and Haliburton Road in Orange
  • Suspicious circumstances at the 1000 block of Pine Cove Street in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 9000 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 9000 block of Oak Vista Drive in Orange

Tuesday, Aug. 10

  • Burglary at the 800 block of Meadowlark Street in Orange
  • Theft at the 800 block of Meadowlark Street in Orange
  • Fraud at the 7000 block of Kaiyute in Orange
  • Theft at the 1200 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor
  • Theft at the 100 block of South Fisherman Road in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 6000 block of Tulane Road

Wednesday, Aug. 11

  • Sex offender verification at the 2200 block of Love Road in Vidor
  • Traffic collision near Interstate 10 and Beards Bayou in Vidor
  • Sex offender verification at the 2500 block of Spooner Road in Vidor
  • Sex offender verification at the 3000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
  • Criminal Mischief at the 1500 block of Operators Lane in Vidor
  • Theft at the 9100 block of Interstate 10
  • Criminal mischief at the 13000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
  • Assault at the 1500 block of Terry Road in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 5000 block of South Patillo Road in Orange

Thursday, Aug. 12

  • Disturbance at the 1400 block of Sharon Lane in Vidor
  • Theft at the 1200 block of Osteen Road in Vidor
  • Theft at the 4600 block of Broussard Circle in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 3000 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 1400 block of Sharon Lane in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 7500 block of Mason Road in Orange

Friday, Aug. 13

  • Reckless driving at the 1700 block of Limerick Drive in Vidor
  • Criminal mischief on Broussard Circle in Orange

Sunday, Aug. 15

  • Disturbance at the 6800 block of Chevron Street in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 4200 block of Carlene Street in Orange
  • Assault at the 4800 block of Yaupon Street in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

