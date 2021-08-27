NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. Fri 8.27.21

Hurricane warnings and storm surge warnings are now in place for Vermion, Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes. Hurricane warnings are also in place for St. Martin, Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry, and Avoyelles Parishes.

A major hurricane is expected to hit the Louisiana coast late Sunday or early Monday. The highest risk area is between Intracoastal City and Grand Isle.

Life threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane force winds, heavy rains and tornadoes are all risks with this system. Typically the worst parts of the hurricane are along and to the east of where it makes landfall.

For our region, here is what we are currently expecting:

Southeast Texas: Maximum wind gusts of 20-40 mph, rain 1-3 inches, no tornadoes, no storm surge problems.

Southwest Louisiana: Maximum wind gusts of 30-60 mph, rain 1-5 inches, minimal tornado threat, no storm surge problems. Isolated power outages.

South Central Louisiana: Maximum wind gusts of 60-100 mph, rain 4-10 inches, tornado threat in the eyewall as it moves inland, storm surge up to 7 feet. Widespread power outages.

Central Louisiana: Maximum wind gusts of 40-60 mph, rain 1-5 inches, small tornado threat. Scattered power outages.