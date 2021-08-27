NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 12:12 p.m. Fri 8.27.21
Weather
Ida has strengthened again, and is now a category one hurricane.
The forecast track has not changed and it is still expected to be a major (category 3 or stronger) hurricane when it makes landfall between Intracoastal City, LA and Grand Isle, LA on Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.
You Might Like
NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. Fri 8.27.21
A major hurricane is expected to hit the Louisiana coast late Sunday or early Monday. The highest risk area is... read more