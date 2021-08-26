NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 7 a.m. Thu 8.26.21

The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances for tropical development to a high 90% for the western Caribbean Sea and western Gulf of Mexico.

A tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form today or tonight.

This system will reach the Gulf of Mexico by Friday night, and could reach the Texas or Louisiana coast by Sunday or Monday. It has the potential to be a major hurricane (category 3 or stronger).

NHC could start advisories as soon as 10 am this morning, so we will send out an update if that occurs.

Unfortunately, this system is tricky because it has not formed yet, and it could make landfall within 72 to 96 hours. There may be limited lead time for people to evacuate. Stay tuned to reliable weather sources, especially the National Hurricane Center and your local National Weather Service offices.