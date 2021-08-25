Mary Ellen Sneed, 83, of Bridge City, went to her eternal home with Jesus Christ her Savior on August 23, 2021 in Port Arthur.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 3, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Pastor Johnathan Green of Anchor Church in Beaumont. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 3, 2021 at Claybar Funeral in Bridge City.

Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on April 10, 1938, she was the daughter of Walter Peveto and Audrey (Hebert) Peveto. Mary was a fun-loving woman who danced and laughed her way through life. She loved to keep active, often attending festivals, dancing every Friday night at Larry’s French Market and regularly doing aerobics. Mary had a heart of gold and a servant’s heart, and often cooked dinner for her husband and his coworkers at the shipyard. She worked at Palais Royal for some time and loved meeting new people through her job. Mary will be deeply missed by all those she made connections with through her journey through life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Audrey Peveto; loving husband of 61 years, Martin Sneed, Sr.; son, Martin Sneed, Jr.; daughter, Edith Faye; grandson, Martin Sneed III; brothers, Walter Peveto, Thomas Peveto and Vernon Peveto; and sister, Barbara Jones.

She is survived by her children, Clyde Sneed and wife Judy of Bridge City and Audrey Peck and husband Charles of Evadale; daughter-in-law, Stacey Henderson; grandchildren, Christopher Sneed and wife Brandy, Shacail Sonnier and husband Josh, Joshua Roy, Blake Roy and wife Sammie, Samantha Roy, Laysha Wilson and Sean Sneed and wife Danielle; 18 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Christine Vance and Glynda Peveto.

The family of Mary would like to extend a special thank you for the around the clock care that was provided to their mother. Special thanks goes to Jeannie Martin, Jaycee, Ragen, Amy, Mary, Laura, Lois, Lexi, Madison, Hannah, Cali, Brittany and Becky. Special thanks also to Bonne Vie Nursing Home’s staff, Kenny and Shawnda Blanda, Natalie, De, Adrena, Anita, Nae and the caregivers of Amedysis Hospice.