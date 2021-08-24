Lady Bears outlast feisty Lady Pirates in 5

ITTLE CYPRESS – There is no question that when Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Trinity Williams’ big kill shot went over the net, there was a huge sigh of relief for the Lady Bears as they were able to outlast the feisty Deweyville Lady Pirates in five grueling games 21-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-17, 15-13 at the Grove Tuesday night.

Both teams battled so hard throughout the match and it featured two huge hitting performances from Deweyville’s Aleigha Raymer and LC-M’s Kylie Ford.

Raymer was on point for the Lady Pirates all night as she put up a whopping 23 kills. Ford had an amazing outing as well for the Lady Bears, finishing with 17 kills.

The Lady Bears finished with 50 kills while the Lady Pirates had 42.

LC-M had a great performance with their service game as they racked up 52 points and 20 aces while the Lady Pirates had 40 points and seven aces.

Williams finished with 10 points, seven kills and five aces for the Lady Bears. Ford finished with nine points and four aces.

Olivia Hogan notched nine kills, eight points and an ace for LC-M. Alyssa Brown had eight points, five kills and five aces. Alayna Booker and Jazel Guilbeaux had five kills apiece. Hallie Maddox contributed seven points, two aces and two kills. Paola Robles added seven points and two aces.

Raymer served up 12 points and had two aces for the Lady Pirates. Ava Henson notched five kills, five points and an ace. Alyssa Collins and Krista Edwards had four kills apiece while Haylee Summers had three. Haley Williams served up eight points and had two aces while Amielle Bussell added four points and three aces.

The Lady Pirates controlled Game One all the way through after snagging an early 9-3 and then fended off a late LC-M run.

The Lady Bears went on a 16-8 spurt to start Game Rwo and controlled it the rest of the game.

Deweyville finished Game Three strong, getting a kill from Raymer to grab the tight game win.

LC-M finished strong in Game Four. Scoring four of the final five points.

The Lady Bears led Game Five by as much as 14-9 but the Lady Pirates battled back to within 14-13 as Raymer and Henson each had key kills. Williams then rose up to the challenge to give the match to the Lady Bears.

The Lady Bears will venture to the Dayton Tournament starting Thursday.

WO-S girls

BUNA – The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs fell to the Buna Lady Cougars 25-12, 25-18, 25-6 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

The Lady Mustangs return to action Thursday and Saturday at the Warren Tournament and will visit Beaumont Legacy Friday.