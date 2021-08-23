August 23, 2021

Vidor Police Beat 7.29 – 8.17.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:59 am Monday, August 23, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from July 29 – August 17, 2021:

Thursday, July 29

  • Warrant Service at the 400 block of Main Street
  • Theft at the 1000 block of Main Street
  • Found property at the 1200 block of Main Street

Friday, July 30

  • Domestic problem at the 500 block of Courtland Street
  • Suspicious person at the 900 block of Orange Street

Saturday, July 31

  • Public intoxication at the 20600 block of Interstate 10
  • Criminal traffic violation at the 2300 block of Main Street

Sunday, Aug. 1

  • Damaged property at the 100 block of Vidor Drive
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 400 block of North Dewitt Street
  • Domestic problem at the 2700 block of State Hwy. 12
  • Stolen vehicle at the 2100 block of Old Hwy. 90
  • Warrant service at the 400 block of South Archie Street
  • Public intoxication at the 1300 block of Main Street

Monday, Aug. 2

  • Obstruct justice at the 700 block of Park Street

Tuesday, Aug. 3

  • Weapons offense at the 800 block of Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 300 block of Weatherford Street
  • Theft at the 100 block of Lutcher Circle
  • Damaged property at the 200 block of Concord Street
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 100 block of Cornell Street

Wednesday, Aug. 4

  • Theft at the 300 block of East Courtland Street
  • Warrant service at the Railroad and Service Road
  • Theft at the 300 block of East Bolivar Street
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 1100 block of Main Street

Thursday, Aug. 5

  • Warrant service at the 900 block pf North Tram Road
  • Assault at the 800 block of Springdale Street
  • Fraud at the 100 block of Weatherford Street
  • Shoplifting at the 1300 block of Main Street

Saturday, Aug. 7

  • Burglary at the 300 block of Main Street

Sunday, Aug. 8

  • Stolen vehicle at the 400 block of Lee Lane

Monday, Aug. 9

  • Stolen vehicle at the 20600 block of Interstate 10
  • Burglary at the 600 block of Old Hwy. 90
  • Warrant service at the 800 block of Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 200 block of Main Street
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 300 block of South Dewitt
  • Warrant service at the 600 block of West Lindberg Street

Tuesday, Aug. 10

  • Suspicious vehicle at the Interstate 10 at Pool
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 700 block of Park Street
  • Suspicious person at the East Railroad and North Dewitt

Wednesday, Aug. 11

  • Warrant service at the 900 block of North Tannahill Street

Thursday, Aug. 12

  • Warrant service on Main Street

Friday, Aug. 13

  • Theft at the 100 block of South Denver Street

Saturday, Aug. 14

  • Warrant service at the 600 block of Main Street
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 600 block of Old Hwy. 90

Sunday, Aug. 15

  • Burglary at the 600 block of Burt Street
  • Found property at the 900 block of Sarver Street

Monday, Aug. 16

  • Theft at the 600 block of Old Hwy. 90
  • Assist other agency at Interstate 10 and Farm to Market Road 1132

Tuesday, Aug. 17

  • Theft on Leon Street
  • Burglary at the 100 block of Peach Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

