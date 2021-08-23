Vidor Police Beat 7.29 – 8.17.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from July 29 – August 17, 2021:
Thursday, July 29
- Warrant Service at the 400 block of Main Street
- Theft at the 1000 block of Main Street
- Found property at the 1200 block of Main Street
Friday, July 30
- Domestic problem at the 500 block of Courtland Street
- Suspicious person at the 900 block of Orange Street
Saturday, July 31
- Public intoxication at the 20600 block of Interstate 10
- Criminal traffic violation at the 2300 block of Main Street
Sunday, Aug. 1
- Damaged property at the 100 block of Vidor Drive
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 400 block of North Dewitt Street
- Domestic problem at the 2700 block of State Hwy. 12
- Stolen vehicle at the 2100 block of Old Hwy. 90
- Warrant service at the 400 block of South Archie Street
- Public intoxication at the 1300 block of Main Street
Monday, Aug. 2
- Obstruct justice at the 700 block of Park Street
Tuesday, Aug. 3
- Weapons offense at the 800 block of Interstate 10
- Theft at the 300 block of Weatherford Street
- Theft at the 100 block of Lutcher Circle
- Damaged property at the 200 block of Concord Street
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 100 block of Cornell Street
Wednesday, Aug. 4
- Theft at the 300 block of East Courtland Street
- Warrant service at the Railroad and Service Road
- Theft at the 300 block of East Bolivar Street
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 1100 block of Main Street
Thursday, Aug. 5
- Warrant service at the 900 block pf North Tram Road
- Assault at the 800 block of Springdale Street
- Fraud at the 100 block of Weatherford Street
- Shoplifting at the 1300 block of Main Street
Saturday, Aug. 7
- Burglary at the 300 block of Main Street
Sunday, Aug. 8
- Stolen vehicle at the 400 block of Lee Lane
Monday, Aug. 9
- Stolen vehicle at the 20600 block of Interstate 10
- Burglary at the 600 block of Old Hwy. 90
- Warrant service at the 800 block of Interstate 10
- Theft at the 200 block of Main Street
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 300 block of South Dewitt
- Warrant service at the 600 block of West Lindberg Street
Tuesday, Aug. 10
- Suspicious vehicle at the Interstate 10 at Pool
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 700 block of Park Street
- Suspicious person at the East Railroad and North Dewitt
Wednesday, Aug. 11
- Warrant service at the 900 block of North Tannahill Street
Thursday, Aug. 12
- Warrant service on Main Street
Friday, Aug. 13
- Theft at the 100 block of South Denver Street
Saturday, Aug. 14
- Warrant service at the 600 block of Main Street
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 600 block of Old Hwy. 90
Sunday, Aug. 15
- Burglary at the 600 block of Burt Street
- Found property at the 900 block of Sarver Street
Monday, Aug. 16
- Theft at the 600 block of Old Hwy. 90
- Assist other agency at Interstate 10 and Farm to Market Road 1132
Tuesday, Aug. 17
- Theft on Leon Street
- Burglary at the 100 block of Peach Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
Road reopened following gas leak
The roadway on South 105 and South Ferry Road is now reopened. The gas leak has been contained and is... read more